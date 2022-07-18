Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 155.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

