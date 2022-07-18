Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
