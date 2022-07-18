Atari Token 1-Day Volume Hits $21,187.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atari Token has a market cap of $6.02 million and $21,187.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,829.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009142 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003592 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
ATRI is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.
Atari Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.