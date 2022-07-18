Auto (AUTO) Market Capitalization Hits $16.35 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Auto has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $308.42 or 0.01408950 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and $3.14 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.94 or 1.00000224 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.