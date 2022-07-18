Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
Autodesk Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.51 and a 200 day moving average of $209.02.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
