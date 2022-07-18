AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.36 on Friday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.17.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.79% of AutoWeb worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

