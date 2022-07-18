Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $492.60 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $20.81 or 0.00099671 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $492.60 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00277418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,845,836 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

