Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $492.60 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $20.81 or 0.00099671 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $492.60 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017049 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00277418 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00042749 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008426 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000285 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,845,836 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
