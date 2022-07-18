Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avalon Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Avalon from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

