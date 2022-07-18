Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

