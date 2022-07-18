Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

