Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 2.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,070. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.