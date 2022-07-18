Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 55,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. 561,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

