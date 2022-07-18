Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Position Trimmed by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Axos Financial worth $43,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 670,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 417,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

