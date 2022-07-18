Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.21. 5,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,156,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

