AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up to $18.27

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $19.18. AZEK shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 3,918 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AZEK Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 663,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AZEK by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

