Azuki Price Reaches $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $173,008.04 and approximately $148.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 789.6% against the dollar and now trades at $921.20 or 0.04200674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.