Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.9 %

BOSS opened at €55.10 ($55.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($59.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.