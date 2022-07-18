Balancer (BAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.16 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00024823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $222.14 million and approximately $33.16 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,924.09 or 0.99973847 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,541,716 coins and its circulating supply is 40,808,049 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

