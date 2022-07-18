Bank of America Trims Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price to $23.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $45.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

