Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 201,604 shares.The stock last traded at $73.70 and had previously closed at $71.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.