Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

