Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 834 ($9.92) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.63) to GBX 790 ($9.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.44) to GBX 650 ($7.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 744 ($8.85).

Barratt Developments Stock Up 2.7 %

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 471 ($5.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 735.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 479.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.25. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Barratt Developments Company Profile

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,290.77).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

