BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.64.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$57.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.47. BCE has a twelve month low of C$61.30 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5999998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

