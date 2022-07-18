Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $132.80 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695,247 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 20.1% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.96% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $132,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 165,868 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,428,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,085.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.8 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,168. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

