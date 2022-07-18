Beach Point Capital Management LP Increases Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237,366 shares during the period. MultiPlan accounts for about 9.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 1.99% of MultiPlan worth $59,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MultiPlan by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MultiPlan by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.18. 17,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.05. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

