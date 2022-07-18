Beach Point Capital Management LP Invests $4.61 Million in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 437,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. Redwood Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 19,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $946.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

