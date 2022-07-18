Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 244 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 799,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,511,898. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

