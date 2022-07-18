Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.9 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $431.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,601. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.63.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

