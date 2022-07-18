Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 692 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after buying an additional 222,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,034,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.39. 4,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,222. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

