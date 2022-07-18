Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 298 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

