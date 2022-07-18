Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 782 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

ADBE stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.18. 20,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,446. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day moving average of $439.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

