Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,174 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $76.32. 396,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

