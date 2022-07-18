Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.79. 49,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average of $209.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

