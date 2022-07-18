Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $159.39. The stock had a trading volume of 255,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,354. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.22 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

