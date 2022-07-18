Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.01. 97,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,319,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

