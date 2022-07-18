Berenberg Bank Cuts Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target to €21.50

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €23.30 ($23.30) to €21.50 ($21.50) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRRFY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($20.00) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($20.50) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carrefour from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Carrefour Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

