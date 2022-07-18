Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,903 ($34.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADM. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,572.60 ($30.60).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 1,882 ($22.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 960.20. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,852 ($22.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.08). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,211.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,586.12.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.56) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($118,926.90).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

