Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,903 ($34.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,572.60 ($30.60).

LON ADM opened at GBX 1,882 ($22.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,211.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,586.12. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,852 ($22.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.08).

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($118,926.90).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

