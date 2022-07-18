Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 11%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares traded up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.40. 78,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,278,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

