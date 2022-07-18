Bintex Futures (BNTX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,997.00

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $52,258.03 and approximately $12,997.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002432 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 465.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.
About Bintex Futures
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures.
