Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 21,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,878. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

