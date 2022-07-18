Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $225.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.