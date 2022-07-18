Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Update

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,530,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Currently, 24.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Insider Transactions at Bird Global
In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463 over the last three months.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,437,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
Bird Global Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Bird Global
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
See Also
