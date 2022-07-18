Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.9 %

PSX opened at $81.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

