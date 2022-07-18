Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $14,016,000. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $8,687,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &
In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.