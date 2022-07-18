Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.07 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

