Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

