Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 168 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $62.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.