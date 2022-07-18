Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 5,400 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $59.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

