Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 854 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

CTVA stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

